Charles Daniel Predium Sr., "Black," of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Predium was born Aug. 4, 1941, to the late Earstern and Victoria Predium. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles.

His career choice was a cement finisher, but this only complemented his many other talents. Charles was the past master of Golden Chain Masonic Lodge 103. In his spare time, he loved playing his guitar, harmonica, drawing and singing. His hobbies also included fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Sandra Predium; children, Charles Predium II (Gloria), Charlette Eminado (Lumy), Bridgett Turpeau, Terrance James Sr. (Christavia), Francine Aldridge (Jonothan), Markell Predium and Rosanna Ryan; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Linda Cormier; niece Lynette Pitre; and two nephews, Wade and Timmy Cormier; along with a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earstern and Victoria Predium; his sister, Roberta Ann Cormier; his daughter, Vernette "MeMe" Predium; and his son, Ricky Predium.

His cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

