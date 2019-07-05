Charles Duhon, 75, of Lake Charles passed away at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in a local Hospice facility, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Duhon was born in Lake Charles and raised in Grand Lake, where he graduated from Grand Lake High School. He lived in New Iberia for several years and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He worked over 30 years as a Crew boat Captain, retiring from McCall & Sea Corp. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed piddling around the house. Mr. Duhon had three great loves, two being fishing and the Houston Astros. His greatest love was his family and the time they spent together. He leaves a legacy of good times and unforgettable stories. Mr. Duhon was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children, Jeff Duhon and wife Shelly of Iowa, La., Melissa Day and husband John, Cheryl Duhon, Jennifer LeDoux, all of Lake Charles, La., Cindy LeJeune and husband Joe of Grand Lake, Travis LeDoux and wife Michelle, of Sulphur, La.; three sisters, Margaret Hebert of Lake Charles, Lula Belle Barrilleaux of Moss Bluff, La., and Jennifer Duhon of Waco, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren. He also leaves a son of heart, Troy Courville of Lake Charles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alverd and Enola (Fontenot) Duhon, and sister Jeanette Duhon.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Very Reverend Anthony Fontenot will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Friday, with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Research Foundation Published in American Press on July 5, 2019