Charles E. Chappell, 82, of Sulphur, La., passed away on June 20, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born on Aug. 12, 1937, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Johnnie and Agnes Chappell. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. Charles enjoyed wood working, driving race cars, cutting grass, watching Saints football and participating in the CB club. He retired from LyondellBasell after contributing over 40 years to the Petrochemical Industry. He was a member of Houston River Baptist Church and enjoyed serving during Vacation Bible School.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jackie Berry Chappell of Sulphur, La.; two children, David Chappell and Alisa Warren and husband Don; stepdaughter, Tammie Alexander and husband Keith; and those who also knew him as dad, Elaine Johnston and Mary Chauvin; one sister, Johnnie Marie Bacon and husband Arvil; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and the family dog, Mystee Chappell.

Those who preceded him in death are his parents; one son, Johnny Chappell; and one brother, Carroll Eugene Chappell.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South. Pastors Lonnie Gothrup and Jered Thomas will officiate services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store