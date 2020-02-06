Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Charles Barnes
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eastwood Pentecostal Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Eastwood Pentecostal Church
Charles Edward Barnes


1963 - 2020
Charles Edward Barnes Obituary
Charles Edward Barnes, 56, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
He was born on June 1, 1963 in Lake Charles, La. to Jimmy and Nell Barnes.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an inspiration to many people that he made friends with along the way. He has been described as an unforgettable man of God and great prayer warrior. He came from a humble background and became an awesome minister and mentor to countless people. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren who will carry on his legacy forever.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Marlene Primeaux Barnes; children, Delisa Shell "Deekie", Nichole Shell, Danielle Shell, Charles Shell, Justin Shell (Whitney), Charles McClain (Lakisha), Michael Rougeaux and Tameeka Harris; grandchildren, Annalisa, Jeff, Kenlee, Kylie, Kyla, Kaitlyn, Kylinn, Marcellous, and Makenzie; brother, Joel Barnes; and many other beloved family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Barnes.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Eastwood Pentecostal Church. Pastor Aaron Lopez will officiate. Burial will take place in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home following the service. Visitation will be held at Eastwood Pentecostal Church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Feb. 6, 2020
