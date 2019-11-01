Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Narcisse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Narcisse


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Narcisse Obituary
Charles Edward Narcisse, 53, peacefully transitioned on Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence in Georgia. He was born on March 5, 1966, to Verdell McDaniel and Vergie Narcisse. He worked for Douglas County School System from August 1988 until May 2014. Charles also worked five years for the Cobb County School System and most recently CKS Packing Company in Atlanta. Buck, as he was affectionately known as, was a quiet humble man that loved his family and worked hard all his life. He enjoyed watching football and was known for his famous barbeque. Charles moved to Douglasville, Georgia at an early age. There he met his companion Ms. Erma Jean Crawford whom he loved so dearly.
Charles leaves to cherish his memories mother, Ms. Vergie Narcisse of Lake Charles, La.; one brother, Raymond (Veronica) Narcisse of Opelousas, La.; one sister, Sheila (Clyde) Wilkins of Lake Charles, La.; companion, Erma Jean Crawford; three step-daughters Shuntay (Chris) Freeman, Tresstan Crawford, and Brittany Crawford all of Douglasville, Ga.; five amazing grandchildren, Andre Geter Calhoun, Taylin Bennett, Ja'Veya Crawford, Piper Crawford, and Shannon Hampton. Buck will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Verdell McDaniel; maternal grandparents, Josephine And Joseph Narcisse; three aunts, Gertie Narcisse, Mary Louise McKay, and Dutchess Henry; uncle, Horace Narcisse.
Visitation will be held be on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fondel Memorial Chapel, 832 N. Lyons St, Lake Charles, LA 70601, with funeral service beginning at 11. Burial will be at Combre Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -