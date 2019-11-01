|
|
Charles Edward Narcisse, 53, peacefully transitioned on Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence in Georgia. He was born on March 5, 1966, to Verdell McDaniel and Vergie Narcisse. He worked for Douglas County School System from August 1988 until May 2014. Charles also worked five years for the Cobb County School System and most recently CKS Packing Company in Atlanta. Buck, as he was affectionately known as, was a quiet humble man that loved his family and worked hard all his life. He enjoyed watching football and was known for his famous barbeque. Charles moved to Douglasville, Georgia at an early age. There he met his companion Ms. Erma Jean Crawford whom he loved so dearly.
Charles leaves to cherish his memories mother, Ms. Vergie Narcisse of Lake Charles, La.; one brother, Raymond (Veronica) Narcisse of Opelousas, La.; one sister, Sheila (Clyde) Wilkins of Lake Charles, La.; companion, Erma Jean Crawford; three step-daughters Shuntay (Chris) Freeman, Tresstan Crawford, and Brittany Crawford all of Douglasville, Ga.; five amazing grandchildren, Andre Geter Calhoun, Taylin Bennett, Ja'Veya Crawford, Piper Crawford, and Shannon Hampton. Buck will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Verdell McDaniel; maternal grandparents, Josephine And Joseph Narcisse; three aunts, Gertie Narcisse, Mary Louise McKay, and Dutchess Henry; uncle, Horace Narcisse.
Visitation will be held be on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fondel Memorial Chapel, 832 N. Lyons St, Lake Charles, LA 70601, with funeral service beginning at 11. Burial will be at Combre Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2019