Charles Efton McInnis, 76, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at his home in Moss Bluff.
He was born on May 5, 1943, in Sulphur, to Arthur McInnis and Gussie Hamilton McInnis. He was a 1961 graduate of Sulphur High School and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired after 40 years as an electrician with the IBEW. He then started is own business with his wife, Nancy, repairing and selling appliances. He was a hard worker, good provider, a collector of many things, and a jack of all trades. Most knew him as a light hearted selfless man, often helping others with electrical and mechanical needs. He was a prankster and a kid at heart. In his younger years, he took great pride in coaching, supporting, and hauling his daughter throughout the country to various 4-H events and rodeos.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his daughter, Missy McInnis Sedlock and husband Doug of Moss Bluff; his granddaughter, Chantel Mallett; his grandsons, Shayne Matte (Courtney Daniels), and Joey Sedlock and wife Cassidy, all of Lake Charles; his sisters, Gloria "Cooter" McInnis and Judy Bunch, both of Sulphur; two sisters-in-law, Dianne McInnis and Gail McInnis, both of Sulphur. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald McInnis and Mickey McInnis; brother-in-law, Kyle Bunch; Missy's mother, Deila McInnis Senisse; and his wife, Nancy Clement McInnis.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. in Grant, La., at Hamilton Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 16, 2019