Charles Ellis Benckenstein
1939 - 2020
On Monday, July 20, 2020, Charles Ellis Benckenstein, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 80.
Ellis was born on Sept. 18, 1939, in Vinton, La., to Claude Leonard and Elaine (Ellis) Benckenstein. He attended school and graduated from Vinton High in 1957. He received his teaching degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL). In December of 1958 he married Brenda Landry of Vinton. They raised three daughters, Lynette, Ellen and Eunice; and one son, Charlie. This union lasted for forty years until Brenda's untimely death in 1999. In September of 2000 he was married to Marsha Kaye Harrison of Lake Charles.
In 1961 Ellis and Brenda became a resident of Sulphur, La., when Ellis became the Ag/FFA teacher at Sulphur. He was also the state director for La. High School Rodeo for many years. He loved hunting and fishing. Ellis was preceded in death by his father and mother; his first wife, Brenda; as well as a granddaughter, Victoria. He is survived by his current wife, Marsha; his four children with Brenda, Lynette Washburn, Ellen Stoddard, Eunice McBeth and Charles David Benckenstein; also his brother, Claude Len Benckenstein. He also had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers or a donation, he would have preferred you to call a friend or a loved one and share God's word.

Published in American Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
