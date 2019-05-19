Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
8:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dugas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Dugas


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles F. Dugas Obituary
Charles F. Dugas, 72, of Sulphur, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Eli and Leona Dugas in Lacassine on March 11, 1947. Charles was a proud graduate of McNeese State University where he received a Bachelors Degree. He was a active parishioner of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur. He was proud of his service in the Louisiana National Guard, where he was a Medic. He also retired from Citgo Petroleum after 30 years of service. Some of his hobbies included riding his motorcycle, and playing with his grandson, Dalton.
He is survived by his son, James Dugas and wife Paj of DeQuincy; one brother, Kenneth Dugas of Sherwood, Ark.; four sisters, Helen Lindsey of Lafayette, Sylvia Delahoussaye of Jennings, Emma Cunningham of Mantua, N.J., Connie Ballard and husband A.D. of Moss Bluff; and one grandson, Dalton Dugas.
Charles is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lyn; parents; one brother, Arthur Dugas; along with one sister, Dorothy Cook.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 aat Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur, with Rev. Andrews Kollannoor, MS officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church Wednesday. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery in DeQuincy. Services are entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now