Charles F. Dugas, 72, of Sulphur, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Eli and Leona Dugas in Lacassine on March 11, 1947. Charles was a proud graduate of McNeese State University where he received a Bachelors Degree. He was a active parishioner of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur. He was proud of his service in the Louisiana National Guard, where he was a Medic. He also retired from Citgo Petroleum after 30 years of service. Some of his hobbies included riding his motorcycle, and playing with his grandson, Dalton.

He is survived by his son, James Dugas and wife Paj of DeQuincy; one brother, Kenneth Dugas of Sherwood, Ark.; four sisters, Helen Lindsey of Lafayette, Sylvia Delahoussaye of Jennings, Emma Cunningham of Mantua, N.J., Connie Ballard and husband A.D. of Moss Bluff; and one grandson, Dalton Dugas.

Charles is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lyn; parents; one brother, Arthur Dugas; along with one sister, Dorothy Cook.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 aat Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur, with Rev. Andrews Kollannoor, MS officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church Wednesday. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery in DeQuincy. Services are entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.