Charles Glen Parker, 93, of Westlake, was born Aug. 4, 1925, and passed away Sunday, April 14, following a brief decline. A long time resident of Westlake, former deacon at Westwood Baptist Church and a retired employee of the Dupont VCM plant, Glen was well known around Westlake community for his affable manner and volunteer projects. Glen, a strong, athletic man in his younger years, was blessed to be able to live alone and continue driving beyond his 93rd birthday.

Glen, born in Slagle, La., in 1925, went into the U.S. Army at age 18 where he served as a battlefield medic during World War II, a job he referred to as "bedpan commando," joking about what was actually a very serious duty. Following 5 years in the Army, Glen met and married Faye Hennigan of Evans, La., and moved to DeRidder where the couple had 4 children: Beth Young and husband Mike, Terry Parker and partner Robert Arango, Tim Parker and wife Vicki and Gary Parker and wife Kimberly. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Candice Rhodes and husband Adam, Rebecca Bennett and husband Adam, Amanda Parker, Jeremy Parker and wife Nicole, Jaime Parker and wife Stacey, Forest Parker, and John Connor Parker Cleveland; four great-grandchildren, Dakota, Brecklynn, Adelyn and Titus.

In DeRidder, Faye and Glen were active at Ludington Baptist Church where Faye served as pianist and Glen as song leader; both were Sunday school teachers. A remarkable athlete himself, Glen coached and encouraged his sons and young men as a Little League coach.

Upon moving to Westlake in 1968, Glen worked as a skilled pipefitter for Dupont VCM plant. Skilled in multiple crafts, Glen was a valued employee until retirement at age 62. Throughout retirement Glen enjoyed growing then giving away his delicious blackberries, figs, oranges and grapefruit.

As a World War II veteran, Glen was an enthusiastic World War II memorabilia collector and giving presentations to show his collections at schools for Veteran's Day and for local media.

Faye and Glen were active members of Westwood Baptist Church where Glen served as a Deacon. He also served for years working with the elderly homebound. Glen and Faye were married for 63 years until Faye's passing in 2012.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hixson Funeral Home in Westlake. Burial will follow in Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.