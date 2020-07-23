1/1
Charles "Eddie" Goodman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Delhomme Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice, La., for Charles Edward Goodman, 69, who passed away on July 20, 2020.
Fr. Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.
Eddie, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Marvin Goodman and the former Ollie Hebert. Born and raised in Lake Charles, he graduated from Landry High School, Class of 1968. After graduation, he joined the LA Army National Guard and served for several years. At one point, Eddie was even offered an opportunity to play in the Minor Leagues, which he promptly declined in order to become an engineering extraordinaire! Eddie attended McNeese University and graduated with a BSc in Mechanical Engineering in 1976. During his career, Eddie was particularly proud of his time working alongside Red Adair on multiple oil well blowouts. In his spare time, he loved fishing, hunting and even flying, in his younger years, as a licensed pilot. Eddie enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, especially his girls' favorite - fried chicken! Although known for his firm character, Eddie had a witty sense of humor and a heart of gold.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Paula Abshire Goodman; his daughters, Amy Goodman Clark, Jennifer Goodman Rougeau (Rowland James) and Emily Claire Goodman; grandchildren, Alex H. Clark, Addison C. Clark, Grant C. Rougeau and Myles H. Rougeau; sisters, Kathleen G. Miller, Susie G. Higginbotham, Theresa G. Prejean and Bonnie G. Menard; brothers, James Goodman and Kenny Goodman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Ollie Goodman.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue after the service until 4 p.m.
In accordance with current mandates, a face covering must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing guidelines must be maintained throughout the visitation period.
Pallbearers will be James Goodman, Charles Abshire, Lawrence Abshire, Alex Clark, R. James Rougeau, Nathan Dupuis and Chad Borel.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Rosary
01:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
200 Chief H. Fred Road
Maurice, LA 70555
(337) 898-1633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
So, so sorry to hear about Eddie’s passing! Truly one of my favorite patients and people.
A donation in his name will be made in to a local charity.
The whole staff is heartbroken!
David Trahan
Friend
July 23, 2020
Eddie was very knowledgeable when it came to his job and very dedicated. Will be miss by all who new him.
Leroy J Arabie
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Johnson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved