Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Delhomme Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice, La., for Charles Edward Goodman, 69, who passed away on July 20, 2020.

Fr. Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.

Eddie, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Marvin Goodman and the former Ollie Hebert. Born and raised in Lake Charles, he graduated from Landry High School, Class of 1968. After graduation, he joined the LA Army National Guard and served for several years. At one point, Eddie was even offered an opportunity to play in the Minor Leagues, which he promptly declined in order to become an engineering extraordinaire! Eddie attended McNeese University and graduated with a BSc in Mechanical Engineering in 1976. During his career, Eddie was particularly proud of his time working alongside Red Adair on multiple oil well blowouts. In his spare time, he loved fishing, hunting and even flying, in his younger years, as a licensed pilot. Eddie enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, especially his girls' favorite - fried chicken! Although known for his firm character, Eddie had a witty sense of humor and a heart of gold.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Paula Abshire Goodman; his daughters, Amy Goodman Clark, Jennifer Goodman Rougeau (Rowland James) and Emily Claire Goodman; grandchildren, Alex H. Clark, Addison C. Clark, Grant C. Rougeau and Myles H. Rougeau; sisters, Kathleen G. Miller, Susie G. Higginbotham, Theresa G. Prejean and Bonnie G. Menard; brothers, James Goodman and Kenny Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Ollie Goodman.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue after the service until 4 p.m.

In accordance with current mandates, a face covering must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing guidelines must be maintained throughout the visitation period.

Pallbearers will be James Goodman, Charles Abshire, Lawrence Abshire, Alex Clark, R. James Rougeau, Nathan Dupuis and Chad Borel.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store