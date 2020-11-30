Charles Junius Benoit, 91, of Lake Charles, La., died at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in his residence.

Mr. Benoit was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Morgan City, La., and was a life-long resident of the Lake Charles area. He graduated from Lake Charles High School, where he proudly represented the Wildcats and #23 on the football field. He was an All-State honorable mention and played in the State Championship game. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Benoit worked for Murray-Brooks, Inc., Olin Mathieson and retired from the Lake Charles Stevedores in 1990 as a superintendent. He was raised in the Catholic faith and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral and St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. He enjoyed his monthly poker meeting with his poker group, loved listening to music, and always stayed busy around the house. He also was a wonderful cook, loved gardening, camping, and woodworking, but his true passion in life was always for his family. He was a devoted husband and wonderful father and grandfather and was always supportive of his family in their activities. Mr. Benoit always put others before himself and always made you feel like you were special. "Popette" was loved by all and will truly be missed.

Mr. Benoit is survived by his wife of 70 years, June Singer Benoit; children, Pam Benoit Fountain of Lake Charles, Chuck Benoit and wife Tricia of Iowa, John Benoit and wife Colleen of Lake Charles and Leesa Benoit Howard and husband Mark, also of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Joshua Fountain and wife Amber, Cammie Benoit, Benjamin Benoit, Braxton Benoit, Ethan Benoit and wife Laura, Brendan Howard, Cecilia Benoit, and Aaron Howard; and two great-grandchildren, Josephine Fountain and Joshua Charles Fountain, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edna Benoit; son-in-law, William "Bubba" Fountain; grandchild, Jacob Fountain; four brothers; and two sisters.

His memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Inurnment will be in Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of the service, with a rosary just prior to the service.

