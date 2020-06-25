Charles Jenkins Sr., age 79, of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Charles was born Feb. 9, 1941, to Raymond Otis and Lucille Jenkins.

Charles was a resident of Westlake most of his life. He enjoyed playing bingo, woodworking, gardening, shopping at flea markets, auctions and working. In the last couple of years, he most enjoyed taking care of his wife's gravesite. Charles never had any enemies and was just a happy go lucky kind of guy. During his sickness, he never complained to anyone no matter what kind of day he may have had and was extremely thankful for anything that anyone did for him. Charles truly loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memories are his two sons, Charles Jenkins Jr. and his companion Jessica Billingsly of Westlake, and James Jenkins and his wife Vicki of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, James Jenkins II, Justin Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Nicholas Holman and Mila Jenkins; one brother, James Jenkins of Orange, Texas; Edna Smith of Kountze, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Otis and Lucille Jenkins; his wife of 52 years, Mary Lois Jenkins; and one grandson, Justin Jenkins.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Friday, June 26, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until service time. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be immediately following in Westlake Memorial Park.

