Charles "Charlie" Joseph Barnes, born in Baltimore, Md on September 14, 1938, son of the late Charles and Augusta (Goette) Barnes, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 81.
Charlie served in the U. S. Air Force and worked for Sheetmetal Local 196 and retired from Northrop Grumman and served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Charlie was an active member of the Iowa AARP, Lions Club and the Iowa Sr. Center. He attended St. Raphael Catholic Church.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony Earl Barnes; Charles Douglas Barnes (Jolie); Gary Paul Barnes (Janet Rougeau); Dusty Bryon Barnes; sister, Louise Battin; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way. Charlie is preceded in death by his spouse, Marguerite Savant Barnes; 9 siblings.
Funeral services are Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation begins Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 16, 2020