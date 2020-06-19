Dr. Charles (Chuck) L Fellows, long time resident of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dr. Fellows was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Philadelphia. Pa., to parents Dr. Frank Samuelson Fellows and Clarice Antoinette Fellows.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Elaine Crookshank, John Fellows, Frank Fellows, his daughters, Beth Fellows and Laura Fellows, and grandson, Jason Folse.

Dr. Fellows is survived by his wife, Grace LaCroix Fellows; his daughters, Carol Fellows of Sulphur, La., Alice Petagna(husband Cooper) of Tierra Verde, Fla., and Diane Legg (husband Tom) of Houston, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Dr. Fellows' father, Frank, was a physician with the U.S. Public Health Service with the family residing in numerous states including; Oregon, Alaska, North Carolina, and eventually settling in Louisiana. In 1947 Dr. Fellows served as Junior Assistant Surgeon in the U.S. Public Health Services Reserves. The following year he was promoted to assistant surgeon. Dr. Fellows received his medical degree in 1948 LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, La. Dr. Fellows was honorably discharged from the U.S. Public Health Service in 1950. Following his discharge, he opened his medical practice in unincorporated Maplewood, La., which is now part of Sulphur, La. In 1963 Dr. Fellows opened Holly Hill House nursing home, which is still in operation. Dr. Fellows is also the owner of Rosewood Nursing Center in Lake Charles. Dr. Fellows was an original member of the medical staff of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, La. As a general practitioner, he delivered many babies, performed surgeries, made house calls and took care of Maplewood and Sulphur residents and their families.

Dr. Fellows loved reading, hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, real estate, investing in the stock market and collecting art. He enjoyed good food, fine wines, single malt scotches and smoking fine cigars. He loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with family and friends.

The family would like to thank his loyal caregivers Donald and Janice Nance for all their dedication to Dr. Fellows. Special thanks to Heart of Hospice for the comfort and care they provided to Dr. Fellows and his family, especially Christi Jeffels, Julie Miller, Kentra Arceneaux, and Dori Gilder.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. when the procession will leave for the church. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Interment will be immediately following in Consolata Cemetery. Msgr. Harry Greig will be officiating at the services.

