Charles L. "Charlie" Myers, 68, of Lake Charles, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his home.

Mr. Myers was born and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He was a graduate of Marion High School and proudly served the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 370. During his younger years Mr. Myers worked as a carpenter for the Carpenters Local Union 1075. His most accomplished works was as a Safety Inspector for Manhattan Construction Group, Inc. for which he inspected the AT&T Stadium, formerly Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas, NRG Stadium (formerly) Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. He retired in 2014, a Pipeline Safety Inspector. His most enjoyable times were spent cheering on the New Orleans Saints, watching old western cowboy movies and FISHING! Mr. Myers will be most remembered for his kind heart, giving nature and love of family. "He was happiest when he was helping others."

He leaves to honor his memory, his loving wife of 36 years, Debbie Stine Myers of Lake Charles; one daughter, Sheree Myers Wells and husband Jimmy of Westlake; three grandsons, Garrett Tucker and wife Taylor of London, Gavin Myers of Lake Charles, and Dominick Myers of Moss Bluff; one granddaughter, Gabrielle Myers of Grand Lake; two sisters, Trish Dickerson of Lake Charles, and Brenda Aucoin of Sulphur; mother-in-law, Melba Stine of Lake Charles; nieces and nephews and his precious "fur babies," Anni and Wooster.

He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Charles Myers; parents, Nelson and Frankie Jenkins Myers; two brothers, Ron Myers and Donnie Myers; two sisters, Mona Green and Vickie Myers; father-in-law, Edgar "Mano" Stine; and "fur babies," Daisy and Miss Kitty.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. John Robert Black will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Iowa, La. Visitation Wednesday will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Simpson "Doc in a Box" Project, 1500 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605. Published in American Press on June 12, 2019