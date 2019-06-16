Charles "David" May 83, of Moss Bluff passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in his residence.

Mr. May was born on March 1, 1936 in Louisville, KY and was raised in New Orleans where he was a 1955 graduate of Warren Easton High School. Throughout his life he moved to Lake Charles and lived in Arkansas and Oklahoma before returning to the Lake Charles/ Ragley area in 1992. Mr. May retired in 1989 after 19 years as an operator from Lyondell/Basell. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

He had a love for all animals and had a fondness for trains.

Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Bryan A. May (Laura) of Moss Bluff; daughters, Melanie L. Smith (Garon) of Olathe, KS and Julie Lewis (Roger) of Ragley; sisters, Jean Steele of Sorrento, Sue Kate "Kitsy" Sperandeo of New Iberia, and Lorraine Bech of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Micah Smith, Krystal Leitner, Noah Smith, Alexis May, and Casey, Ryan, Gentry, and Emily Lewis; great grandchildren, Ignatius "Iggy", Ever Mae, and Indie Leitner, and Harper and Theodore "Theo" Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Pouncer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn B. May; parents, Ada and Aubrey Faurest May, Sr.; and siblings, A. Faurest, Jr., Edward "Buddy", and Alice May.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jeremy Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the start of the service.

Published in American Press on June 17, 2019