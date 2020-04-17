Home

Charles McBride
Charles "Tommy" McBride


1938 - 2020
Charles "Tommy" McBride Obituary
Charles "Tommy" McBride, 82, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mr. McBride was born April 13, 1938, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a life-long resident. He attended Cooley Elementary School and LaGrange High School. For 20 years, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy, during both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, working as a machinist mate. Following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, he worked at Lyondell-Basell as a millwright, retiring after over 20 years. He was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church and a member of the VFW Post #2130. Mr. McBride enjoyed fishing and cooking, but his true joy in life came from spending time with his family.
Mr. McBride is survived by his children, Charles Keith McBride and wife Debi of Houma, La., Craig Steven McBride and wife Angie of Westlake, Lori Dale Kennedy and fiancé Eddie Jolie of Lake Charles, Kimberly Ann Foster and husband Kevin of Lake Charles, and Jason Scott McBride and wife Jill of Westlake; brother, Michael McBride of Mauriceville, Texas; 18 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Guidry McBride; parents, Joseph and Leora LeBleu McBride; sisters, Barbara Gibbs, Mae Dale Coleman and Brenda McBride; and grandson, Brent Sepulvado.
His private services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2020
