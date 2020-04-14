Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
New Hackberry Cemetery
Charles Michael Alford Obituary
Charles "Michael" Alford, 63, of Hackberry, passed away on April 12, 2020, in his residence. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hackberry. Michael was a carpenter all of his life and enjoyed building all sort of things. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family, children, friends and his only grandson, who was most special to him, especially the thought of being called pawpaw.
Michael is survived by his two sons, Eric Alford and wife Tiffany of Hackberry, and Kevin Alford and wife Savannah of Lake Charles; grandchild, Declan Alford; three siblings, Wayne Alford of Sulphur, Tim Alford of Hackberry and Teresa Guidry of Lafayette; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Julie Denise Alford; parents, Clarence and Willie Mae Alford; sisters, Linda Dalgleish and Ernie Kaye Desormeaux; sister-in-law, Cheryl Desormeaux; and niece, Nicki Pearce.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at New Hackberry Cemetery with the Rev. Monty Rouse under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 15 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family wishes for the public to pay their respects with a drive through the cemetery without stopping to show their condolences to the family at 2 p.m.
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time, as per state compliance.
Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2020
