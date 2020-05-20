Charles Norman "Charlie" Woods Jr
1966 - 2020
Charles "Charlie" Norman Woods Jr., 54, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Monday, March 18, 2020. Charlie was born on April 3, 1966, to Charles Woods Sr. and Alice Herbert Woods.
Charlie was born in Lafayette, La., but has been a resident of Moss Bluff for years. He was the manager of The Pioneer Club for over 20 years. He never met a stranger and always had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed spoiling his nieces and nephews and was very much a family man. He and his wife helped raise his nieces and nephews. He always had a nickname for everyone he knew.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Martha Bass Woods of Moss Bluff, La.; mother-in-law, Margret Bass of Moss Bluff, La.; two brothers, Farron Woods and wife Jennifer of Elysian Fields, Texas, Jason Woods and wife Venessa of LeBleu Settlement, La.; two sisters, Totsy Domingue and husband Todd of Moss Bluff, La., Wendy Gregory and late husband Shane of Moss Bluff, La.; a host of nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff with a rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral service will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Burial will follow at New Ritchie Cemetery.

Published in American Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
MAY
20
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
MAY
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
MAY
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Comfort Planter
Douglas Comeaux
May 19, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Marilyn Birge
May 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
a loved one
May 19, 2020
Rest in peace Charlie...you will be missed...praying for you Martha..much love. Felicia
Felicia Lacomb
Friend
May 19, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Pennie Buller
May 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My condolences to you Alice. You are in my prayers.
Gail Vincent Nelson
Family
May 19, 2020
Condolences from the Saucier family.
Shawn p saucier
Classmate
