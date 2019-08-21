Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Beech Grove Cemetery
Anacoco, LA
View Map
Charles Ottis Sanders


1934 - 2019
Charles Ottis Sanders Obituary
Charles Ottis Sanders, age 84, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Charles was born Oct. 26, 1934, to Gethron and Minnie Sanders in Anacoco, La.
Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling to many foreign countries with his loving wife. Charles retired from Airconduit after 42 years of service. He also was an Army veteran. He enjoyed his family, many nieces, nephews and made sure they all had a great time.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela Phillips.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Lillian (Toots) Self Sanders; son-in-law, James D. Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-great-nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery of Anacoco, La., (Burr Ferry) at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2019
