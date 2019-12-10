Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Charles R LeBouef Obituary
Charles R. LeBouef, 77, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in his residence.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Creole. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge. He enjoyed participating in and judging rodeos and also enjoyed dancing. Charles was a member of the National Rodeo Association and the Louisiana Rodeo Association.
Survivors include his children, Quentin LeBoeuf and wife Crista, and Yvette Richard and husband Eric, all of Creole; five grandchildren, Cody Benton and wife Megan, Kassie Benton and Brandon, Christin and Jace LeBoeuf; and four great-grandchildren, Gracie, Kohl and Dax Benton, and Jozie Hampton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Rena LeBoeuf; and his grandparents, Dorcelie and Artemise Boudoin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Rev. D.B. Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Creole, under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation is from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 10, 2019
