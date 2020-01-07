Home

Charles Raymond "T- Boy" Talen II


1980 - 2020
Charles Raymond "T- Boy" Talen II Obituary
Charles Raymond "T- Boy" Talen II was born Sept. 15, 1980, and passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at the age of 39.
He is survived by his mother, Christine Julia Barlow; and step-father, Robert Barlow of DeQuincy; fiance' Ashli Lyn Waldrep; brother, Tracy Renfrow and wife Lauren; half sisters, Kimberly Talen Fruge and husband Troy and Sonya Talen Cormier and husband Craig; step-brothers, Russell Barlow and Jason Barlow and wife Anna; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Raymond Talen; grandparents, Joseph (Buddy) Moore, Georgia Harrison Sutton, Charles Marion Talen and Genevieve LeBlanc Talen.
A private graveside service will be held at Masonic Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Jan. 7, 2020
