Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Charles Pourteau
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Apostolic Church
Moss Bluff, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Apostolic Church
Moss Bluff, LA
Charles Robert "Shot" Pourteau


Charles Robert "Shot" Pourteau Obituary
Charles Robert "Shot" Pourteau was called to his Heavenly home on April 23. 2019, in the comfort of his home in Westlake while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Dec. 26, 1946, to Robert and Alma Pourteau in DeQuincy, La.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Frances Miller Pourteau; three children, Deron Pourteau, Melissa James and husband David of Ragley, and Kayla LeBon and husband Trey of Moss Bluff; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Alton Pourteau, James Pourteau, Leo Pourteau and Bobby Pourteau; one sister, Ruby Greer.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Jon Hair will officiate. Interment will follow at Creel Cemetery in Reeves, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral of Home Moss Bluff. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Pallbearers for the service will be Keith Brown, Andy Sanchez, Trey LeBon, Logan James, Luke James and Colter Williamson.
Published in American Press on Apr. 25, 2019
