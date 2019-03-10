Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
IOWA - Charles "Bo" Sanchez, born Jan. 20, 1942, son of the late Tony and Mary Jewel (Donaghey) Sanchez, passed away in his residence, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 77.
He was a native of LeCompte, La., and had a lifelong career as a market manager and meat cutter. He served in the U. S. National Guard and dedicated his life to serving the Lord.
Bo is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lorraine Henry Sanchez; son, Bryan Maddox (Mary); daughter, Roxanne Wells; grandchildren, Amber Wells, Madison Grace and Shane Danton (Olivia); great-grandchildren, Caden Wells and Colby and Paisley Danton; and siblings, Mary Faye Smith, Nita Ann Hicks, Patricia "Pat" Paul (Raymond), Peggy Lee Sanchez, Carl Sanchez (Pat), Donald Ray "Donnie" Sanchez (Brunella), Robert Fred Sanchez, Tommy Sanchez and Clyde Sanchez (Everett).
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Calvin Joe "Toogie" Sanchez and Allen Sanchez; and in-laws, Marion Snook and Eloise Henry.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa with the Revs. Don Willis and Doré Langley officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday in the funeral home and will resume from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in American Press on Mar. 10, 2019
