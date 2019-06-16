Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Charles Valentine
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Sound Church of Lake Charles
315 N. Goss Street
Charles Stafford Valentine Sr., 58, departed this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. He was born Aug. 22, 1960, to Wilbert Henry Valentine and Lela Mae King Valentine in Lake Charles.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Annette Francis Valentine; his children, Jeremiah, Craig, Jermaine, Derrick and Jerrick Tillman, Juan (Dwan) Valentine, Charles Valentine Jr. and Tanesha (Shannon) Valentine Stephens; one brother, Kenneth (Charity) Valentine Sr; two sisters, Diane Valentine Wheeler and Marlene (Jerome) Hamilton; a special niece, Amber Wheeler; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Lela Valentine.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, with funeral service at 11 a.m. at The Sound Church of Lake Charles, Prophetess Shontill McNabb, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 16, 2019
