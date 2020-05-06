Charles Stephen Sanders, 67, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on April 2, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

Steve was a loving father and brother. He served with honor in the U.S. Navy and was an operator in local industry until his retirement. In is younger years, Steve loved coaching his son's Dixie Youth Baseball team and ridding motorcycles. In his retirement, he took great pride and joy in cooking.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Allen and Matie Lou Griffin Sanders.

Steve leaves to cherish his memory his son, Neil Sanders; brother, Allen Sanders and wife Sharon; sisters, Nancy Sanders Brigs, Patricia Sanders Basinger and husband James, and Kathy Sanders Soffos and husband Buddy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Gary Evers is to officiate. Cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home.

In accordance with current state regulations attendance will be limited to 10 people.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store