KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tarsus Bible Baptist Church
2907 General Twining
Lake Charles, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Tarsus Bible Baptist Church
2907 General Twining
Lake Charles, LA
Charles Thilmon "Bozo" Woods


Charles Thilmon "Bozo" Woods Obituary
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"
Philippians 4:13
Charles Thilmon Woods, "Bozo," 73, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 12:58 p.m. at his home with his wife beside him. He was born Aug. 11, 1945, to the late Edmond Carey, Nora Woods and Loretta Defice in Elton, La. He worked as a contractor and was the owner of W&W Construction Company.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Ellaweena Godfrey Woods; one son, Verone A. Thomas (Debra) and two daughters, Dannia S. Woods and Hollie R. Jones (Charles), all of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Patricia Francis (Hubert) of Gulfport, Miss., and Brenda Allison of Oakdale, La.; one brother, Donald Carey; nine grandchildren, Akeyia Thomas, Frantashia Declouet, Raven Wilson, Kigailie Woods, D'Hasia Clark, Vo'Zon Thomas, Hollun Reed, Ha'Lie Reed and Queen'Selrahc Jones; and seven great grandchildren; he also raised David Allison and Alton Thomas as his own children; he had five godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Carey, Nora Woods and Loretta Defice; one brother, Edmond Carey Jr.; one sister, Rosalind Carey; and one grandson, Oshae Doffney.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m. at Tarsus Bible Baptist Church, 2907 General Twining, Lake Charles, La., Pastor Patrick J. Broussard, officiating.
Published in American Press on Feb. 22, 2019
