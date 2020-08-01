Charles W. "Charlie" "Tuna" Ardoin Jr., 68, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 26, 2020, in a hospital near his home.

Mr. Ardoin was born in Jennings, La., lived most of his life in Lake Charles and the past 25 years in South East Texas. He was a 1970 graduate of Lake Charles High School where he proudly played the Tuba for the Wildcat Marching Band. He attained a degree in Drafting Technology from Delta School of Business and studied advanced courses at McNeese State University, University of Houston and within companies of employment. Nearly twenty years of the foundation of his career was with Levingston Engineers of Sulphur, La., until moving to Texas where he worked for different engineering firms as a Senior Pipe Designer, the last four years being with Testengeer Inc. During his younger years he enjoyed working as a Bouncer at Doc Holiday's, volunteering for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Reserve and driving in countless parades as a member of the Corvette Club. Mr. Ardoin was a lifetime member, former President and JCI Senator of the Lake Charles Jaycees and a member and former President of the SWLA State Fair and Trade Expo, both of which he traveled throughout the country for conventions and events. His love of travel included his Harley and road trips with his wife, many times to Mexico. For fun, he enrolled in dance lessons and surprisingly, developed into a very graceful dancer, often times found gliding his sweet mom across the dining room floor. He also enjoyed cooking, playing the French accordion, listening to country music, family gatherings and watching TV while holding his wife's hand. Charlie will be remembered for his great love of family, his love of life and living it and his sense of humor and creative pranks. Charlie was deeply loved by his family and will be missed dearly. He will always be "Bubba" to his sisters, whom loved him beyond words.

He leaves to honor his memory, his wife, Barbara Hannagan Ardoin of Corpus Christi, Texas; two sisters, Faye Ardoin Vest (Don) of Iowa, and Shelly Ardoin McNabb (Russell) of Moss Bluff; three nephews, Andree Vest (Nickie) of Iowa, Cody Wayne McNabb (Lyndley) of Broussard, and Caleb Charles McNabb of Moss Bluff; one niece, Ericka Ardoin Farley of Lake Charles; three great-nephews, Jaden, Matthew and Morgan; and three great-nieces, Jozie, Katie Mae and Annie; stepson, Robby Lynn Jones of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and stepdaughter, Debbi West (Jonathan) of San Antonio, Texas, and her children, Ashton and Aaron West. He also leaves many friends to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Ardoin Sr.; mother, Elzia Zickie" Daigle Ardoin; and sister, Phyllis Ardoin LeBleu.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Iowa, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Interment will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation Sunday will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary service beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation Monday will be from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Due to COVID regulations and the rise in cases, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.

