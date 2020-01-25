|
Charles W. Kullerd, age 88, died Jan. 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Charles was born Dec. 22, 1931 in Lake Charles,La to Bernard and Alice (Gaudard) Kullerd. One of four brothers, he was raised in the family home in Lake Charles by his parents and his beloved Aunt Edith.
A lifelong lover of mechanics and carpentry, Charles spent many hours learning and working on everything from car engines to home construction and even ran the Calcasieu River in a homemade skiff as a boy. A proud United States Army veteran, he served in the Army Signal Corps as a Corporal, based in Austria during the Korean War. After his Army service he returned to Lake Charles and enrolled at SOWELA Technical Community College.
He completed the welding program which enabled him to attain the job he would have for the next 38 years at the Continental Oil Company refinery in Westlake, La. In recognition of his many years of devoted service, CONOCO dedicated "Kullerd Street", named in his honor.
After retirement, in addition to spending time with family and always having an "around the house project", he volunteered at Friend Ships Unlimited Ministry in Lake Charles. He was a member of the Moss Bluff First Baptist Church and regularly attended Sunday service.
He leaves his wife Tommie of Moss Bluff; four daughters, Vicki and husband Jim Lawrence, Jackie and husband Paul Schuldes, Terri and husband Britt Fontenot, Jodie and husband Brent Napier; five grandchildren, Jason Harris and wife Marisa, Rebecca Lawrence and husband Justen Maxham, Kyle Allen and Partner Sarah Sears, Brooke Napier, and Jamie Lawrence – deceased; two great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Carter Harris.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday January 27, 2020 from the hours of 9am-11am with funeral service at 11am, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, followed by a private family burial.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Southwest Louisiana War Veteran's Home in Jennings where Charles was a resident for three years or to Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles where he spent his final days.
Published in American Press on Jan. 26, 2020