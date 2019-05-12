Charles (Charlie) Williams Stout passed away peacefully at 2:30 a.m. on May 5, 2019. He was 84. A private funeral service will be held on May 11, 2019, in New Iberia, La., at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held in DeRidder, La., at a yet to be determined date in the near future.

Charlie was born in Scottsburg, Ind., on June 19, 1934. He grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from Baton Rouge High in 1952. Charlie attended LSU where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Forestry in 1958. He married the love of his life, Merle Jean Whitman, in 1957. After a 2-year stint in the Army, he returned to Oakdale, La., where he worked for Industrial Lumber Company. Industrial Lumber Company was later purchased by Boise Cascade and the Stouts moved to DeRidder in 1971. Charlie stayed with Boise until his retirement in 1997. Charlie made many life-long friends through his work, church and family. Charlie was active in his church until illness impeded him. His interests were broad and he loved just about anything associated with the outdoors. These included hunting, fishing, gardening, photography, travel and playing poker. He published and laid claim to having the largest fig tree in the State of Louisiana which is yet unchallenged. He regularly measured several trees in his yard to record their yearly growth as he babied them along. His own bird and bear photographs still adorn the walls of his home. Charlie was well known for writing poetry, particularly limericks. He could write these quickly and with ease where he used them for fun or for getting the point across to people. Typically, names were left out of the limericks but everyone knew who the lines were directed at and they were enjoyed by all at his work and Rotary Club. He was a lifelong LSU fan and his grandchildren are 4th generation LSU alumni. He dearly loved his wife, family and friends. We think he would part with these two words. HEY NOW!!

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Elvis Stout and Sally Laura Williams Stout.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Merle Jean Whitman Stout; his son, Rhett Whitman Stout; and daughter-in-law, Celeste Washispack Stout; grandchildren, Cameron Louis Stout and Mallory Whitman Stout Hymel and her husband Thomas A. Hymel; his sister-in-law, Joan Whitman Alario; his brothers-in-law, Richard L. Whitman and Robert J. Alario; nephew, Robert C. Alario; niece, Mitzi L. Alario and her daughter, Megan R. Loc, Megan's husband Koan Loc and their daughter Kora Loc.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Rosepine Retirement and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care Charlie received during his stay there. The family would also like to thank the Reverend Lamar Oliver, along with friends at the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder for their support and help through these difficult times.