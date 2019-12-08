Home

Charlotte Ann (Smith) Gafford

Charlotte Ann (Smith) Gafford Obituary
Charlotte Ann Smith Gafford, 79, of Lake Charles, La., died on Tuesday, Dec, 3, 2019, in a local hospital.
Ms. Gafford is survived by her daughters, Pam Helpenstill and husband Stephen of Houston, Texas, and Alexa Innmon and husband Kenneth Bullard of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Rachel Hudson, Amanda Kasson and husband Dallas Griffith, Joel Kasson, and Nicole Helpenstill; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Dudley Smith Jr. and Alexa Smith; and daughter, Janice Innmon.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Dec. 8, 2019
