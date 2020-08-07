Charmaine Letty Fontenot, 60, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Sept. 15, 1959, to Roy Morrison and Sheldon Anita Wolfe in New Orleans, La. She was a director at Evergreen Daycare Center until her retirement. She loved to read, visit with family and friends and going to church where she was a faithful member of United Christian Fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Ronald Mayo.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 37 years, Wilbert Fontenot Jr.; two brothers, Kirk McPherson and Dana Morrison; two sisters, Debra McPherson and Lamar Wolfe; eight nieces, eight nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Morrison and Sheldon Anita Wolfe.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Keith bell, officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

