Charmaine Letty Fontenot
1959 - 2020
Charmaine Letty Fontenot, 60, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Sept. 15, 1959, to Roy Morrison and Sheldon Anita Wolfe in New Orleans, La. She was a director at Evergreen Daycare Center until her retirement. She loved to read, visit with family and friends and going to church where she was a faithful member of United Christian Fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Ronald Mayo.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 37 years, Wilbert Fontenot Jr.; two brothers, Kirk McPherson and Dana Morrison; two sisters, Debra McPherson and Lamar Wolfe; eight nieces, eight nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Morrison and Sheldon Anita Wolfe.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Keith bell, officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
August 6, 2020
So sorry for the family's loss
Charlotte Doty
Friend
August 6, 2020
Charmaine was a beautiful addition to our family. Her smile would light up the room. You will be missed dearly. May God continue to bless you Wilbert Jr. during this most difficult time. We love you and are praying for you.
Cheryl Lewis
Family
August 6, 2020
My prayers for peace and comfort are with you Wilbert Jr. and the families.
Cher&#8217;DeLise Trimble
Family
August 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Wanda Lewis - Kennison
Classmate
August 6, 2020
My beautiful aunt was someone that I always adored and treasured. I will forever remember and cherish the wonderful times we shared. She was a very loving soul and always an aunt, mother, and friend to all of her nieces and nephews. My heart breaks! I miss you auntie but the Lord has better plans for you. You will be forever in my heart.
Ora Breaux
Family
August 5, 2020
PRAYING FOR THE FAMILY GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU.
HAZEL FRANCIS-CLARK
Friend
August 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Andrus
Friend
August 5, 2020
Praying for the family
Donna Clark
Friend
