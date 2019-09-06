|
Cherie Suzanne Spicer Murr, of Port Barre, La., aged 39, passed peacefully from this earthly home Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in New Orleans, La.
Cherie is survived by her husband, Joshua Murr; and her daughters, Elizabeth Ronica Hartzell and Jolie Colette Murr. Their youngest daughter, Lila Clair Murr preceded her in death as did her maternal grandparents, James and Betty Whiteley; her dad, Ronald Stailey; her father, Claude Spicer; and her husband, Frederick James Hartzell.
Cherie is also survived by her parents, Janie and Jesse Williams of Arkansas; her in-laws, C. J. and Karen Vining; her aunt and uncle, Doralyn Whiteley Hall and Col (RET) Ronald Hall of Virginia; stepbrother, Mark Williams; her sisters-in-law, Jessica Vining and Jill Vining; a special uncle and aunt, Elmer and Rosa Lee Middlebrooks of Sunset, La.; cousins, Brittney Gill and her sons, and Bridget Smith (Brian) and her sons, all of Virginia. Also surviving are in-laws, Frederick J and Mary Hartzell of DeRidder.
Friends and family may visit with her husband and children at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La., between the hours of 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, with the funeral at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Cooper Cemetery following the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 6, 2019