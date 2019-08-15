|
Cheryl Ann (Moses) McLeod, 75, of DeQuincy, passed away into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was born to her late parents, Thurston Moses and Eula Gill Ewing on Oct. 12, 1943, in DeRidder.
She was a proud graduate of DeQuincy High School and Northwestern State University. Prior to retiring, Cheryl worked for Glen A. James Attorney at Law Office for over 30 years as a Legal Secretary. She loved to read, watch Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune, and most of all loved to talk or text her family and friends. She even would tell her family about all her friend's family and grandchildren. Cheryl loved music and watching old movies. She enjoyed when her friends would stop by to see her, and loved more than anything else, her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two children, Patti Bonin and husband Keith of DeQuincy, Roy McLeod and wife Stephanie of Sour Lake, Texas; three sisters, Gwen Keran of Pace, Fla., Norma Hackler and husband Craig of Austin, Texas, Kathy Nafe and husband Bob of Marshall, Texas; five grandchildren, Nikki Bonin, Darci Bonin, Logan McLeod, Landon McLeod, Luke McLeod; her cousin, Patsy Raiford and husband Ed of DeRidder; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Roy and Lizzie Gill; and one granddaughter, Jordan Lynn McLeod.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with Cheryl's cousin, Bro. Coy Raiford officiating. Visitation will be prior to the Celebration on Saturday at the funeral home, beginning at noon. A private burial will be held at a later date at Smyrna Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box 929, Ruston, LA. 71273 or the .
Published in American Press on Aug. 15, 2019