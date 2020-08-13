"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her." Proverbs 31:28

On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, Mrs. Cheryl Landry Honeycutt Hutchins, beloved wife and mother passed away with her loving family by her side. Cheryl was a life long resident of Lake Charles and graduate of LaGrange High School, class of 1962. After high school Cheryl attended McNeese State University where she excelled in her studies, eventually earning four degrees with a Masters plus 30 in Administration and Supervision. Cheryl taught Business English classes at LaGrange High School for 20 years. During part of her time at LaGrange she was the "Gatorette" sponsor. She then became the Assistant Principal at Washington Marion High School for several years. From there she moved on to become the Principal at S.J. Welsh Middle School and Principal at Barbe Elementary.

When Cheryl was not focusing on her duties as an educator and parent, she could be found quietly doing things for others in our community. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter and sewed for years and shared her talents with people through groups such as Threads of Love which made who make gowns for stillborn babies at local hospitals. For years she knitted made hats for chemo patients at MD Anderson Hospital and quilts for friends and family. She was so talented at knitting that she could knit in total darkness with no need to see what she making. Cheryl ministered to those less fortunate who came into her presence. When she saw a need she would quietly and discretely meet the need with out letting anyone know. She often brought home the clothes of her students and washed and folded them, or even bought them new clothes when they were in need. Cheryl also enjoyed gardening and tending to her day lilies and amaryllis with her helpers, the cats Pixie and Rocketman.

Cheryl loved people and was involved in many activities and organizations. She was an active member of the Lake Charles Country Club LGA and enjoyed playing golf at the, .She enjoyed visiting and serving with her friends at Kiwanis Club, she was a member of PEO , a ladies organization that provides college scholarships. She particularly enjoyed attending Trinity Baptist Church and the Emma Sunday School Class.

As much as Cheryl loved ministering to others and being an educator, she loved her family even more. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren who called her "GaGa". Cheryl loved attending everything they did from Ballet to Baseball and everything in between. She is survived by her husband of 22years, Joe Hutchins; her children, Amy Honeycutt Sonnier and husband Stephen; Amy's children Holly and Emily Hayden, Jack and Andrew Sonnier; Her son Todd and wife Melanie; Todd's children Rachel and Andrew; Her stepson James R. Hutchins and wife Kim; their children Julia, Jayne, Jenna, and Jessica; and stepson Joe B. Hutchins. She also survived by her brother K. Larry Landry and his wife Sandi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Gertrude Landry; and her first husband, Jerry Wayne Honeycutt.

Service for Cheryl will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at noon. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service.

In accordance with the Governor's orders, all rules concerning social distancing, mask, and attendance restrictions will be followed.

