1/1
Cheryl (Landry) Honeycutt Hutchins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her." Proverbs 31:28
On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, Mrs. Cheryl Landry Honeycutt Hutchins, beloved wife and mother passed away with her loving family by her side. Cheryl was a life long resident of Lake Charles and graduate of LaGrange High School, class of 1962. After high school Cheryl attended McNeese State University where she excelled in her studies, eventually earning four degrees with a Masters plus 30 in Administration and Supervision. Cheryl taught Business English classes at LaGrange High School for 20 years. During part of her time at LaGrange she was the "Gatorette" sponsor. She then became the Assistant Principal at Washington Marion High School for several years. From there she moved on to become the Principal at S.J. Welsh Middle School and Principal at Barbe Elementary.
When Cheryl was not focusing on her duties as an educator and parent, she could be found quietly doing things for others in our community. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter and sewed for years and shared her talents with people through groups such as Threads of Love which made who make gowns for stillborn babies at local hospitals. For years she knitted made hats for chemo patients at MD Anderson Hospital and quilts for friends and family. She was so talented at knitting that she could knit in total darkness with no need to see what she making. Cheryl ministered to those less fortunate who came into her presence. When she saw a need she would quietly and discretely meet the need with out letting anyone know. She often brought home the clothes of her students and washed and folded them, or even bought them new clothes when they were in need. Cheryl also enjoyed gardening and tending to her day lilies and amaryllis with her helpers, the cats Pixie and Rocketman.
Cheryl loved people and was involved in many activities and organizations. She was an active member of the Lake Charles Country Club LGA and enjoyed playing golf at the, .She enjoyed visiting and serving with her friends at Kiwanis Club, she was a member of PEO , a ladies organization that provides college scholarships. She particularly enjoyed attending Trinity Baptist Church and the Emma Sunday School Class.
As much as Cheryl loved ministering to others and being an educator, she loved her family even more. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren who called her "GaGa". Cheryl loved attending everything they did from Ballet to Baseball and everything in between. She is survived by her husband of 22years, Joe Hutchins; her children, Amy Honeycutt Sonnier and husband Stephen; Amy's children Holly and Emily Hayden, Jack and Andrew Sonnier; Her son Todd and wife Melanie; Todd's children Rachel and Andrew; Her stepson James R. Hutchins and wife Kim; their children Julia, Jayne, Jenna, and Jessica; and stepson Joe B. Hutchins. She also survived by her brother K. Larry Landry and his wife Sandi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Gertrude Landry; and her first husband, Jerry Wayne Honeycutt.
Service for Cheryl will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at noon. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service.
In accordance with the Governor's orders, all rules concerning social distancing, mask, and attendance restrictions will be followed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
12:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved