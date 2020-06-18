Cheryl Lynn Parks departed this world for heaven on June 14, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Cheryl was born in Leesville, La., on Aug. 31, 1958, to Aline Johnson and the late James Parks. Cheryl grew up and spent most of her life in Cameron, La. In 2005, she became a resident of Lake Charles, La., where she lived until her passing.

Cheryl was a graduate of South Cameron High School and McNeese State University. While in high school, Cheryl played basketball, and her love of the game never ended. After college, she was an assistant girls' basketball coach at South Cameron High School, and she always loved to watch a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Cheryl was always a hard worker even during childhood, and she was a committed employee who worked as the office manager for Production Filter Sales for 33 years. Cheryl loved music and singing and enjoyed seeing live musical performances. Most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family, and she was the most devoted daughter, aunt, sister, godmother and friend. She had a fun spirit, a generous heart, was always giving to others, and she always did everything she could to support her nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was committed to her faith. She was a member of New Covenant Faith Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, choir member and an active member of her church family. She previously served as the financial secretary, a Sunday and Bible school teacher, and member of the choir at Macedonia Baptist Church in Cameron, La. Cheryl was also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, James Parks; and her brother, Alfonza Johnson. She is survived by her mother, Aline Johnson; two sisters, Linda (Swannie) Felton and Katrice (Jon) Hawkins; four brothers, Dr. Homer H. (Beverly) Williams Jr., George (Taressa) Tinsley, Dwight (Christine) Johnson and Tony (Amanda) Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.

Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. New Covenant Faith Baptist Church. Visitation 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home.

Friends and family are asked to wear masks to the services, and proper social distancing protocols will be implemented.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital for their care and support during Cheryl's final days.

Funeral will be livestreamed on New Covenant Faith Facebook page.

