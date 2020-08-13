1/1
Cheryl Lynn Russum
Cheryl Lynn Russum, 65, a resident of Moss Bluff, went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 10, 2020, after a brief illness.
Cheryl was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She loved cooking, traveling, and spending time with her friends. She was currently a bartender and enjoyed socializing with the patrons.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Smith Young; son, Ronald Numa Stevens; granddaughter, Autumn Mae Swire; and brother, Roland Jacob Young Jr.
Cheryl leaves to cherish her memory her son, Nathan Conner and wife Kristi; daughter, Bridgette Harkins; husband, Floyd Edward Russum; father, Ronald Jacob Young Sr.; grandchildren, Candace Stevens, Breanna Conner, Brett Harkins, Sierra Stevens, Tory Harkins, Alayna Russum, Madeline Huse, Evan Stevens and Autumn Russum; great-grandchildren, Joseph Numa and Ellie Mae Stevens; sister, Debbie Lintzen and husband Gregory.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Aug. 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Her cremated remains will be buried alongside her son at a later date.
In accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines, attendance will be limited, and mask are required for entry into the funeral home.

Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
