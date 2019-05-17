With great sadness, we announce the passing of Chester J. Granger, born Sept 23, 1933, in Fenton, La. He passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles.

Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Josephine Ponthieux; daughter, Robin Carol Anne DuBois; parents, Aros and Jessie Bond Granger; two brothers, Robert Gene Granger and Alton Charles Granger; one niece, Allison R. Bell; and a great-niece, Madeline Brooke Bell.

Left to cherish his memory are his two grandsons, Jesse Layne DuBois (partner Shanna Peel), and Corey David DuBois (wife Tiffany) of Montgomery, La. Also surviving Chester are his great-grandchildren Ethan, Camden, Caydon, Keegan, and BraeLynn; sister, Doris G. Fruge (husband John D.) of Moss Bluff, La.; brother, Albert David Granger (wife Jacqueline) of Moss Bluff, La.; sister, Margaret G. Sepulvado (husband Gerald) of Converse, La.; sister, Patricia G. Gallien (husband Ronald) of Killeen, Texas; and a sister, Mary Alice G. Ray (husband Jerry) of Noble, La. He is also survived by 20 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved greatly.

Chester was a sweet, kind, appreciative, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He always had a very strong faith in God.

Having graduated from Iowa High School, La., he proudly joined the Navy for the Korean war, patrolling the North Pacific. He then worked as a welder in San Diego, Calif., Alaska, Orange, Texas, Lake Charles, Alexandria, La., and New Orleans. Then, he worked as a carpenter In New Orleans and Lake Charles, as well as other trades to support his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Theodore Catholic Church on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Aubrey Guilbeau officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday, from 9 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery. Published in American Press on May 17, 2019