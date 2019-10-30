|
|
Chester L. David of Welsh, La., passed away at The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home on Oct. 28, 2019, at the age of 95. Chester was born on March 16, 1924 in Lacassine, La. He served in The U.S. Army in Europe during World War II and received a Purple Heart after taking a piece of shrapnel in the hip during The Battle of Remagen.
Chester loved his Lord, his family and friends, and his Roman Catholic faith. He was a gentle soul who practiced kindness and generosity every day of his life. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and was always up for a good card game. Chester was a great believer in the labor union movement and was a champion of workers' rights, first as a rank-and-file member, then Local 470 president, and ultimately regional business representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Domingue David; parents, Oda and Olivia David; one brother; and four sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dee Daigle and husband Everett of Lafayette, La., Steven David and wife Mellisa of Lake Charles, La., Wendell David of Brownsville, Texas; grandchildren, Rhonda Daigle Migl, Monica Daigle Hebert and husband Chris, Chad Daigle, Erica David Carriere; great-grandsons, Myles Migl, Ross Migl, Jace Hebert, Pearse Migl, Spencer Hebert; and one great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Guinn.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. all at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. Visitation will resume the following day at the funeral home at 8 a.m. until time of service. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in American Press on Oct. 30, 2019