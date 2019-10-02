Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Chester Menard
Chester Paul Menard


1932 - 2019
Chester Paul Menard Obituary
Chester Paul Menard, 86, of Lake Charles, La., died at on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Menard was born in Youngsville, La., to Gustave and Ouida Peltier Menard. He served nearly three years in the U.S. National Guard. He was blessed to have been married twice to two lovely ladies, Lelia Broussard Menard and Eula Mae Thibodeaux Menard. He retired as a road service mechanic. Chester loved to play golf and slot machines. His favorite meal was cornbread and milk. He was friendly with everyone, never having met a stranger.
Mr. Menard is survived by one daughter, Diana Dean Menard Clark (Bobby) of Moss Bluff; one sister, Betty Hollier of Lafayette, La.; one brother, Boobie Menard (Janice) of Lafayette, La.; stepchildren, Debra Gould (Bob) of Sulphur, La., Dora Vige (Glen) of Sulphur, La., Chris Corkern (Judd) of Zachary, La., Karen Guidry of Sulphur, La., and Sandra Hall of Sulphur, La.; grandchildren, Misty Barron (Roel) of Austin, Texas, Brett Clark of Carlyss, La., Taylee, Lexie, Zeb, Dylan, and many more.
He was preceded in death by his two beloved wives; his sister, Gercie Fletcher; and his brother, J. C. Menard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Father Joby Mathew will officiate. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a rosary at noon. Burial to follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Oct. 2, 2019
