Chip Burns passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born June 16, 1945, a Father's Day present for his family in Durham N.C. After graduating from Durham High School, 1963, he attended NC State for 2 years before being drafted by the U.S. Army. He trained with the Medical Corps in Laboratory Science at Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas. In Sept. 1965 he was posted to Ft. Polk Army Hospital, Leesville, La.
The next year, He met his future wife, Ann, when she went to work in the lab. They were engaged in Dec. 1966 and married Mar. 11, 1967. Over the next 40 years, Chip and Ann worked and lived in Orange, Beaumont, Houston, and Tulsa. He retired as a Medical Instrument Sales Rep for several large Medical Equipment firms. After retirement, he did volunteer work for Mended Hearts Foundation at Memorial Hospital and Abraham's Tent.
Chip is survived by his wife of 53 years, LouAnn Miller Burns, Westlake, La.; daughter, Cheryl LeBlanc Bellard (Ian) Church Point, La.; grandchildren, Hunter, TJ and Lauren Sonnier; brother-in-law, Tommy Miller; Nephews Tommy (Tony) and Terry (Christy); nieces, Elizabeth Mobrey (Chris) and Ginnie Jones; Nephews Sherwood Jones and Crisman Jones and many Grand Nephews and Nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Burns Jr. and Virginia Rogers Burns, Durham, N.C., Sister Bonnie Burns Jones (Bob), Raleigh, N.C.; mother-in-law, Louise Miller, Lake Charles, La.; sister-in-law, Mary Downes Miller, Gillis, La.; And several Aunts and Uncles in N.C.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 812 Kirkman St., Lake Charles, on Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Weldon Bares will officiate. Visitation will be prior to the service at 9 a.m. at the church followed by interment at Consolata cemetery.
Thank you to all his friends and Christus St. Patrick Hospital, ICU Staff for your wonderful support and devotion to Chip and his family during this time.
Flowers may be sent to the church or donations made to Abraham's Tent or
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020