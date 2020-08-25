1/1
Chrissy Guthrie Simpson
1967 - 2020
Chrissy Guthrie Simpson, 52, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her residence. Chrissy was born on Sept. 13, 1967, to Art Guthrie and Shirley Hawkins Guthrie.
Chrissy was a native and lifelong resident of Westlake where she graduated from Westlake High School Class of 1985. She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, member of A.C.T.S. and former CCD Teacher. Chrissy was also a Bakery/Deli Manager for Walmart for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years Terry Simpson of Westlake; sons, Justin (Melissa) Squibb of Sulphur, Lee (Makala) Simpson of Westlake; daughter, Carlee Simpson of Westlake; mother, Shirley Guthrie of Westlake; brother, Greg Guthrie of Westlake; sister, Cathy Buller of Westlake; grandsons, Samuel, Liam and Colson; grand dog, Koda.
She was preceded in death by her father, Art Guthrie; brothers, Mike and Pat Guthrie and nephew, David Paul Guthrie.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Scripture Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jenesh Joseph officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake, La.

Published in American Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
