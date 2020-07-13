SULPHUR- Christina "Christie" Renee Labue Flores, 39, was born on June 19, 1981 and lost her battle to ovarian cancer at her Sulphur residence surrounded by her family and friends on July 11, 2020.

Christie graduated from Sulphur High School in 1999. She married Cesar "C.J." Flores on April 12, 2003. She pursued her passion and love for children by obtaining a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from McNeese State University in 2006. Her entire teaching career was as a Pre-K Teacher at EK Key Elementary School from 2006 until her death. Christie enjoyed spending time outdoors with her family, especially fishing with her boys.

Christie is survived by Cesar "C.J." Flores of Sulphur; sons, Ruben Flores and Gabriel Flores; her parents, Larry and Sandy Labue of Sulphur; brother, Larry Labue and wife, Amanda of Gunter, Texas; her niece, Harper Labue; her in-laws, Patrick and Loretta Packwood; her sister-in-laws, Kristin and Lindsey Packwood; aunts and uncles, Karen and Howard Close of Sugarland, Texas, R.S. Young of Galveston, Texas, Dan and Jerry Young of Sulphur, Stephen Young of Lake Charles, Russell Young of Houston, Texas, Vincent and Linda Labue and Tom Labue of Deridder, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, R.S. & Eunice Young; paternal grandparents, Norman & Juanita Labue; and two infant sons.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Lonnie Gothrup will officiate. Burial will be in Newlin Cemetery in Singer. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.

