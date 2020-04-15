|
|
Christine Dale Bertrand Duos, 64, of Lake Charles, entered into Heaven, Saturday, April 11, 2020, from a local health care facility.
Mrs. Duos was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a graduate of LaGrange Senior High School. She enjoyed baking and decorating birthday cakes, embroidering little angels and quilting keepsake quilts. All of which she did with great love for her family and friends. She was also a beautiful seamstress. Mrs. Duos also enjoyed keeping her lawn pretty while working on her tan, exercise and dressing nice to go out. Among her favorite times, she loved to travel, cruises, Vegas and her most memorable, her 40th anniversary, exclusive stay in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. "Queen Bee" was much loved and adored by her husband, Kenneth. She will be remembered as a classy lady who devoted her life and her love to her family. She was also of traditional Catholic faith, having volunteered as a teacher at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catechism while her daughter was attending.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 42 years, Kenneth Ray Duos; one son, Brandon Mitchell Duos and wife Stacey; one daughter, Kristy Lynn Duos; two grandchildren, Lauren Kate Duos and Luke Mitchell Duos, all of Lake Charles; mother, Bernice Beaugh Bertrand of Lake Charles; one sister, Melanie Fay Dyson and husband Hardy of Orange, Texas, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kayla Michelle Duos; father, John Chris Bertrand; father-in-law, Jules Duos; mother-in-law, Lallebelle Duos; three brothers-in-law, Bobby Duos, Michael Duos and Billy Duos; and four sisters-in-law, Vanne Manuel, Kathleen Duos, Barbara Veillon and Patricia Manuel Duos.
In compliance with state order, her visitation and services were a private family gathering. Monsignor Charles Dubois was the officiate. Interment service were held at Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association at www.cancer.org/louisiana or Shriners for children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020