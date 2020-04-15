Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Christine Duos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Duos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Bertrand Duos


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Bertrand Duos Obituary
Christine Dale Bertrand Duos, 64, of Lake Charles, entered into Heaven, Saturday, April 11, 2020, from a local health care facility.
Mrs. Duos was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a graduate of LaGrange Senior High School. She enjoyed baking and decorating birthday cakes, embroidering little angels and quilting keepsake quilts. All of which she did with great love for her family and friends. She was also a beautiful seamstress. Mrs. Duos also enjoyed keeping her lawn pretty while working on her tan, exercise and dressing nice to go out. Among her favorite times, she loved to travel, cruises, Vegas and her most memorable, her 40th anniversary, exclusive stay in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. "Queen Bee" was much loved and adored by her husband, Kenneth. She will be remembered as a classy lady who devoted her life and her love to her family. She was also of traditional Catholic faith, having volunteered as a teacher at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catechism while her daughter was attending.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 42 years, Kenneth Ray Duos; one son, Brandon Mitchell Duos and wife Stacey; one daughter, Kristy Lynn Duos; two grandchildren, Lauren Kate Duos and Luke Mitchell Duos, all of Lake Charles; mother, Bernice Beaugh Bertrand of Lake Charles; one sister, Melanie Fay Dyson and husband Hardy of Orange, Texas, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kayla Michelle Duos; father, John Chris Bertrand; father-in-law, Jules Duos; mother-in-law, Lallebelle Duos; three brothers-in-law, Bobby Duos, Michael Duos and Billy Duos; and four sisters-in-law, Vanne Manuel, Kathleen Duos, Barbara Veillon and Patricia Manuel Duos.
In compliance with state order, her visitation and services were a private family gathering. Monsignor Charles Dubois was the officiate. Interment service were held at Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association at www.cancer.org/louisiana or Shriners for children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -