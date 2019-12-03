|
|
Christine Macintyre Roenigk went home to Jesus on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at age 75. She passed away at her home in Pearland, Texas, after battling two broken hips, and most recently, a fracture in her left leg. Funeral service will be held for Christine at the First Pentecostal Church, 120 Mahlon St., DeRidder, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Hopewell Cemetery in Dry Creek.
Christine will be lovingly remembered by her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, George Welborn Macintyre of Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Welborn Macintyre; her grandmother; and uncles and aunts of the Welborn family of DeRidder; and her loving husband, Ray Roenigk.
Although Christine was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo., she spent most of her childhood in Louisiana, graduating in 1962 from University High School in Baton Rouge. After attending her first year of college at Baylor University, she returned to graduate from LSU.
Christine received her master's degree in foreign language from LSU with graduate studies in Mexico City and Madrid, Spain. She later received her doctorate of divinity. She has constantly reminded her brother that the lowest grade she ever received was an "A."
She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. But, above all else, was her devotion to Jesus Christ. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her, often speaking in fluent Spanish as required.
Christine was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Published in American Press on Dec. 3, 2019