Christopher John Lavergne
1975 - 2020
Christopher John Lavergne, 45, departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 5, 1975, to Alvin Lavergne and Evella Lavergne in Lake Charles, La. He was a cook until his retirement. He enjoyed going on cruises, fishing, cars and music.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Asha Morris-Lavergne; his parents, Alvin and Evella Lavergne; two sisters, Suella (Mark) Lavergne Reed and Amanda Lavergne; five nieces, Sadie, Alyssa, Braelynn, Briley and Bre'ella; three nephews, Christian, Tyrell and Adria; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, "Jelly Bean"; one brother, Adam Lee Lavergne; maternal grandmother, Audrey LeBlanc; paternal grandmother, Mary Cornelia Lavergne; mother-in-law, Virginia Captiville; and father-in-law, Bethel Captiville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 3 p.m. at King's Funeral Home, Deacon Bushnell officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
JUL
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
R.I.P. to my Cousin Chris!!! Pam H. Mcwain & Family!! We will all miss u. Love u until we meet again!!!
Pamela Mcwain
Family
July 28, 2020
R.I.P. to my cousin Chris! May God give Our Family Peace, because this is really hard for all of us. Asking God to wrap his arm around your lovely wife Asha, and give her strength, and Peace. Love u all!!! Your Cousin Pam Mcwain & Family!!!
Pamela Mcwain
Family
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Our condolences and prayers are with the family
Shirley Andrus
Friend
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Nephew. We will love you and miss you always.
Gilda Richard
Family
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Cousin.We will love you and miss you always.
Sabrina Allen
Family
