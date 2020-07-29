Christopher John Lavergne, 45, departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 5, 1975, to Alvin Lavergne and Evella Lavergne in Lake Charles, La. He was a cook until his retirement. He enjoyed going on cruises, fishing, cars and music.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Asha Morris-Lavergne; his parents, Alvin and Evella Lavergne; two sisters, Suella (Mark) Lavergne Reed and Amanda Lavergne; five nieces, Sadie, Alyssa, Braelynn, Briley and Bre'ella; three nephews, Christian, Tyrell and Adria; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, "Jelly Bean"; one brother, Adam Lee Lavergne; maternal grandmother, Audrey LeBlanc; paternal grandmother, Mary Cornelia Lavergne; mother-in-law, Virginia Captiville; and father-in-law, Bethel Captiville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 3 p.m. at King's Funeral Home, Deacon Bushnell officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store