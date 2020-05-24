Christopher Matthew Gaines, Sr. died Sunday, May 3, 2020 in his home in Westminster, Co after a brief battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.
Chris was born August 30, 1951 in New Orleans, La, to Earl and Margaret Gaines. He was a graduate of Jesuit High School in New Orleans, the University of New Orleans and Tulane University. Chris enjoyed a career as a Mechanical Engineer.
Chris is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Patricia and brother Stephen, and grandson Nolan Woolley.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Jamie Gaines of Lake Charles, La; daughters, Sarah Woolley (Chris) of Willis, Texas, Rebecca Yelverton (Justin) of Lake Charles, La, Emily Gaines of Westminster, Co, and son, Christopher Gaines, Jr. (Jennette) of Denver, Co; and seven grandchildren, Chloe, Marlee, Sadie, and Lucas Woolley, Xander Robinson, and Leah Yelverton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, Tn 38105.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2020.