Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
For more information about
Christopher Buller
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
Christopher Ryan Buller


1978 - 2019
Christopher Ryan Buller Obituary
Christopher Ryan Buller, 40, of Westlake, La., passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, at a local hospital.
He was born April 22, 1978, to Dr. Charlie and Lisa Buller of Westlake, La. He attended school at Westlake High School, LSU and McNeese State University. He had a degree from Sowela Community College.
Christopher enjoyed playing golf; tennis and he love Saints football.
He is survived by his son Charlie Ryan Buller, 8; his parents; brother, Alex Cory Buller; and sister, Haley Buller Meaux (Brad); paternal grandmother, Delores Buller; and maternal grandmother, Willie Oxford of Westlake.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charlie Buller Jr.; and maternal grandfather, Emile Hoag.
Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the service with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 24, 2019
