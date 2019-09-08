Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Lacassine, LA
Claiborne Joseph "Joe" Cortez


1937 - 2019
Claiborne Joseph "Joe" Cortez Obituary
Claiborne Joseph "Joe" Cortez, born Sept. 4, 1937, in Eunice, son of the late Tiny and Julie Fruge Cortez, passed away after a brief illness, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in his residence, at the age of 82.
Joe worked in sales at Superior Steel for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Joe enjoyed drinking coffee with the Bengay Group at McDonald's.
Survivors are his grandchildren, Latisha Vincent (Robert), Gregory Joseph Cortez II; great-grandchildren, Klaeborne, Kortelyn, Kaydian, Brittney, Kobrina, Justin and Jacob; four brothers; and two sisters.
He is preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Elva Ruth Cortez; son Gregory Cortez; four brothers; and one sister.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine. Rev. Rojo A. Koonathan will officiate. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. A rosary will be recited at noon.
Published in American Press on Sept. 8, 2019
