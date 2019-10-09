|
Claiborne Jules Grigsby, 30, of Sulphur, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, in a local hospital. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and Japanese Animation. Claiborne loved spending time with his family.
Claiborne is survived by his parents, Andrew and Annamae Grigsby of Sulphur; three brothers, James Grigsby and wife Heather, Juttie Grigsby and Candice Hoffpauir, and Joshua Grigsby; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Sean Barron officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Oct. 9, 2019